"We'll have a downtown retailing district that'll be the envy of most, if not all cities our size," Meyer wrote in the 1985 editorial, voicing the anticipation of many community members.

After two stores on Washington Avenue--Lundrud's, a five and dime, and Bunnell's, a pool hall--burned down, a development company, Ryan Development, Inc., came in and decided to build a mall, "wrap(ing) around" the seven remaining stores on the west side of the street.

The groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 14, 1985, set the planning and building process in motion and, a little over a year later, on Nov. 12, 1986, the establishment opened its doors to the public.

"The $9.4 million dollar downtown redevelopment project (the mall itself was estimated at a cost of $6,286,000) represents a major expansion of the city's retail business community," wrote the Detroit Lakes Tribune in 1985. "The project is expected to attract 25 to 30 new retail stores to downtown Detroit Lakes and generate 225 new jobs."

Those 25 to 30 new stores were leased in droves, with a third of the rental space leased only a few months after the groundbreaking ceremony.

Pizza Hut, The Bakery (a bakery and deli), Tradehome Shoes, J&J Goodie Shoppe (a candy store, Maurices and Regis Hairstyling, along with an ice cream store and a movie theater were among the first to throw their names in the hat for a lease.

Today, Pizza Hut, Maurices and Regis Hairstyling are the three remaining stores in the mall that have been there since the building opened, along with the theater, although it has changed ownership a few times since.

"Ryan (Tom Ryan, the general contractor for the mall 1986 construction) said that the leasing process is going more rapidly than that of the Grand Rapids mall, for which he was also the developer," The Tribune wrote in 1986.

When the 116,000 square-foot mall finally opened, after excess snow and poor weather had put the construction company behind schedule, the mall was said to have "a particular decor, not necessarily like that of the existing buildings" on Washington Avenue, and other store owners were encouraged to "renovate the outside of their buildings to match the decor," since "Ideally, what he (City Planner Bob Louseau) would like to see done is that the mall is eventually connected to the stores on the other side of Washington Avenue."

However, that plan was "a long way off" and never came to be, although, "It's always been a true downtown," Mall Manager Dawn Olson said, adding that she makes a point of being "fully vested in the community."

"A mall in a downtown is very, very unique," Olson said, adding that most communities chose to build malls outside of the community, in a development area, which can "kill the downtown", but she says having the Washington Square Mall in the heart of the city "helps to create a vibrant downtown."

"We consider ourselves a little family. We're small enough where we know each other. We become parts of each other's lives," Olson said.