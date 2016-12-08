Average MN gas prices up 5 cents
Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 5.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.03/gallon yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. This compares with the national average that has increased 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.18/gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Minnesota during the past week, prices yesterday were 5.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 1.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 3.7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.