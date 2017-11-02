Gas prices up 4.2 cents this week

Including the change in gas prices in Minnesota during the past week, prices yesterday were 32.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 2.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 8.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 25 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on Oct. 30 in Minnesota have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.08/g in 2016, $2.26/g in 2015, $3.11/g in 2014, $3.15/g in 2013 and $3.29/g in 2012.

"Oil prices have rebounded in the last week, led higher by geopolitical tensions and declining inventories, leading gasoline prices in some parts of the country to make an unseasonable move higher," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "As refineries continue autumn maintenance, we may continue to see gasoline inventories under pressure, with a mixed bag of increases and decreases in the weeks ahead until the conclusion of such maintenance."