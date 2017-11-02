"We are ecstatic to have Sharon join our KW Family," says Maria Hanson, managing partner of Ryan Hanson Homes. "Keller Williams offers unparalleled career growth and lifelong learning opportunities in the real estate industry. We are grateful Sharon chose the Ryan Hanson Homes Team to take her career to the next level. We look forward to seeing her grow personally and professionally and the resulting impact she will make for our clients and our team."

The Ryan Hanson Homes Team is a highly skilled and specialized group of real estate professionals, working closely together to assist clients with all of their residential, relocation, commercial and lakeshore needs in the Lakes Area of Minnesota, including Fergus Falls, Detroit Lakes, Alexandria, Perham and surrounding communities. They are passionate about the lakes area that they serve and are committed to the highest levels of integrity, innovation and market knowledge, delivering excellence and results.

More information on the Ryan Hanson Homes Team can be found at www.RyanHansonHomes.com.

To learn more about Keller Williams, contact Ryan at (218) 205-7351 or ryanhansonhomes@gmail.com and visit www.kw.com.