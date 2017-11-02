Donations for Give to the Max Day are accepted from Nov. 1-16, and BTD will match every donation received during this event up to a total of $10,000.

Last year's match of $10,000 resulted in a very successful Give to the Max Day event for Lakes Crisis & Resource Center. The organizations are partnering again with the intention of creating successful online giving event.

Lakes Crisis & Resource Center is a nonprofit organization serving men, women, and children in Becker County and the surrounding communities.

Programs include Advocacy Services (domestic violence, sexual assault, general crime), Mental Health services, Children Services Program, Kinship, Positive Connections Parenting Time Center, and Mary's Place.

BTD Manufacturing provides a complete spectrum of custom metalwork services to some of the world's top brands. These services include metal fabrication, forming, welding, tool and die work, machining, powder coating, prototyping, laser cutting, robotic welding, stamping, cutting, tubing, CNC, EDM and much more.