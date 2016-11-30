ERA Northland has a new realtor
Lorena Vogt is the newest realtor with ERA Northland.
Vogt has been working in various areas of real estate for the past 13 years. She is experienced in property management and commercial and residential acquisitions.
Now she is focused on her career as a realtor for ERA Northland and would like to put her experience to work.
"I grew up in Detroit Lakes and am so happy I can use my skills and talents for assisting individuals and families find the perfect home in our community," Vogt said.