Essentia Health welcomes orthopedic surgeon in Detroit Lakes

"I love this specialty because there is so much we can do to help our patients regain mobility and live active lives," says Dr. Sharma. "We can really make a difference for them."

Dr. Sharma earned a medical degree from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Sevagram, India. He completed a residency in orthopedics at the University of Toronto in Toronto, Canada. He completed a fellowship in lower limb reconstruction at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto and a fellowship in pediatric orthopedics at The Hospital for Sick Children, also in Toronto.

"I believe that good communication is the key to providing good patient care," says Dr. Sharma. "I like to talk to my patients about their treatment options, and I always make sure that I know what their expectations are. We work together as a team."

