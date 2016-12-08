"I really enjoy caring for patients as a part of a comprehensive team which is focused on improving patient's health quality, wellness, and prevention. I enjoy the diversity that comes with this specialty, and I love caring for families," he explains. "Spending time with my patients to help them better understand their health and manage their chronic conditions is very gratifying."

Dr. Kaasam earned a medical degree from Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad, India. He completed a residency in family medicine at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield, Ill.

"I believe prevention is the key to good health," says Dr. Kaasam. "I encourage my patients to live a healthy lifestyle and follow through with regular appointments. I always emphasize that I'm here for them whenever they have concerns about their health."

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Kaasam, call the Park Rapids Clinic at (218) 732-2800. To see his full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on "Find a Medical Professional."