Styles on Willow has a new hair stylist

"I have been fortunate to travel around the world with it (her stylist career)." Sonnenberg said, adding that she had her own salon, Studio 146, for four years and previously worked at Great Clips for the last two years.

"I enjoy working with people and meeting new people all the time," Sonnenberg said. "It feels great to make someone look good and feel good by the time they walk out the door."

To book an appointment with Sonnenberg, you can call her cell, 218-234-6379 or Styles on Willow at 218-847-2299.

"Walk-ins are welcome! Come see me at Styles on Willow," Sonnenberg said.