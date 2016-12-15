Hansen joins staff at Midwest Bank

Hansen holds a bachelor's degree in agricultural business from South Dakota State University. He has 18 years of banking experience in this area and was most recently employed at Bell State Bank in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He and his wife, T.J., recently moved to Detroit Lakes.

Midwest Bank is a locally owned, independent, full-service bank with offices located in the West Central Minnesota communities of Detroit Lakes, Callaway, Waubun, Barnesville, Parkers Prairie, and Dalton.