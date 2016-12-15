Essentia Health-Detroit Lakes has a new nurse midwife
Certified Nurse Midwife Hope Adams has joined the Obstetrics Department at the Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic. As part of this expert team, she will provide individualized care for women throughout pregnancy, labor, delivery, and after the birth.
"I've worked here as a labor and delivery nurse since 2001," says Adams. "I absolutely love this organization and can't imagine caring for patients anywhere else. Essentia Health feels like family to me."
Adams earned a master's degree in nursing from Bethel University in St. Paul, Minn. She is certified as a nurse midwife by the American Midwifery Certification Board.
"Working as a labor and delivery nurse for the past 15 years, I have had the opportunity to be a part of the most private, emotional, and celebratory moments of many women's lives," says Adams. "As a certified nurse-midwife, I hope to continue to accompany women and support them along their journey to becoming mothers for many years to come."
To schedule an appointment with Adams, call (218) 844-2347. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on "Find a Medical Professional."