Nereson Chevrolet has new Sales and Leasing Consultant

"I have never done sales at this level; however, I am passionate about exceptional customer service for every customer I meet and interact with," Havlicek said.

Havlicek says he is excited to get involved in the community and "interact with people and get people in the vehicle they dream about."

"There is nothing more exciting than seeing the smiles on people's faces as they drive off the lot in their new vehicle!" he added.

Born and raised in Fargo, Havlicek has been married for almost six years. He has three children.