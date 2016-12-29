Ryan Hanson Homes has new real estate sales professional

"We are ecstatic to have Kayla join our KW Family and our team," says Maria Hanson, Managing Partner of Ryan Hanson Homes, Keller Williams Realty Professionals. "Keller Williams offers its associates unparalleled career growth and lifelong learning opportunities in the real estate industry. Kayla is a great fit and her clients will truly benefit greatly from combining our team's knowledge, expertise, and passion with the support and resources of

the world's largest real estate franchise."

Kayla's attention to detail in the real estate transaction, savvy negotiating skills and inner drive have combined to make her one of Detroit Lakes area's top producing Realtors. Lead Realtor, Ryan Hanson, has been impressed by her real estate knowledge and ambition and looks forward to growing together to best serve the needs of their clients.

"The training and tools of a successful and growing real estate franchise, Keller Williams, will help me give my clients even better service. The Ryan Hanson Homes team provides a unique marketing plan layered with tremendous integrity, knowledge and skill that will be of utmost benefit my clients," says Ulschmid.