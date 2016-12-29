Essentia Health welcomes psychiatrist in Detroit Lakes

"As a psychiatrist, I have the opportunity to spend a lot of time with my patients and learn about their lives," says Dr. Welle. "This allows me to build trusting relationships with them, and they are more able to relax as we get to know each other and determine their treatment path."

Dr. Welle earned a medical degree from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine in Grand Forks, N.D., where she also completed a residency in psychiatry.

"I encourage patients to take an active role in their care and I see our relationship very much as a collaborative effort," says Dr. Welle. "I enjoy working together with them to ensure that we reach their goals."

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Welle, talk to your primary care doctor about a referral.