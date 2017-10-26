The Directors on the board include Alexis Peters, The Real Estate Company; Amber Bender, Bender Realty; Greg Anderson, Cormorant Realty; Patty LaBarre, ERA Northland; and Dave Neisen,The Real Estate Company.

The annual meeting was held on September 14 at the Detroit Mountain. 110 members and guests attended, donating 108 pounds of food drive items and $827 in cash donations. The Boys and Girls Club of America donated $4,215.

This year the annual meeting adopted a theme for their fundraiser to benefit the Community, "Get 'REAL' tor Auction—and 172 totally amazing Acts of Kindness."

These acts of kindness ranged from bringing pizza to the DL Firehall to thanking them for their service to participating in Coats for Kids, donating two hours of time to the Humane Society, reading to the elderly, Toy Drive, Shoe Box Program and/or bringing donuts and coffee to the other real estate agents in the area.

Deanne Sinclair of ERA Northland was awarded the Distinguished Service Award for dedicated service to the association, as well as the community at the annual meeting.

Arianna Zavala of Coldwell Banker Preferred Partners was awarded the Realtor of the Year award. This award is given to the member who best exemplifies the association's dedication to professionalism, volunteerism, and involvement in the community, as well as in the Lakes Country Association of Realtors, the highest honor that Lakes Country Association can award to one of its members.

The Lakes Country Association of Realtors is a not-for-profit organization representing more than 350 members and 100 companies in the region.