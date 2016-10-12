Blood drive proves a success

Blood drive coordinator Janel Christen and BTD Manufacturing have sponsored a very successful blood drive. The drive held in Detroit Lakes on September 21 saw 31 people volunteer to donate blood and 27 able to give. Three people gave blood on the automated 2RBC machine that collects two units of red blood cells, which resulted in 30 total products. One person volunteered for the first time.

According to John Sarra, Donor Recruitment Representative for United Blood Services, "Communities like Detroit Lakes make a regional blood program work. People volunteer to donate when there has been a well-organized campaign, informing the public of the need for blood."

BTD Manufacturing was also responsible for registering donors and providing refreshments.

Space to hold the drive was provided by BTD Manufacturing.

On behalf of the patients who benefited, United Blood Services appreciates all the thoughtful people who volunteered to help others by giving of themselves.

"Blood is for sharing; you have truly given the 'gift of life,'" a release from the United Blood Services read.