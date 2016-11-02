How a little work could lead to over $1,000 in savings

You can use the savings to build up an emergency fund or invest them for important long-term goals, such as travel or retirement. Additionally, a savings safety cushion can help keep an unexpected setback from ballooning into a financial crisis, such as a broken down car or the loss of a job leading to debt.

First, identify savings opportunities. You may want to start by connecting your bank and credit card accounts to budgeting software, or uploading previous months' statements and categorize purchases. You'll get a quick snapshot of your finances, which can help you identify savings opportunities and get a sense of how much money is on the line.

Cancel services and regularly negotiate rates--save over $100 a month. "Cord cutting" is a popular and simple way to save money. Rather than pay for cable or satellite TV, you might choose to cancel your service and opt for lower-cost entertainment options.

If you don't want to eliminate services entirely, you could try to negotiate rates with your cable or internet providers. A successful call could lower your bill by $20 a month or more, saving you a couple hundred dollars a year. A few tips: ask for the cancellation department and request the business match a competitor's lower price or give you the current promotional rate. Don't be afraid to try again if you're not successful--it can take several attempts to connect with a representative who will work with you.

Avoid bank fees--save over $10 a month. Occasionally paying to withdraw money from an ATM or paying fees for a low-balance checking account might not seem like a big deal, but the money adds up. Two ATM fees and a checking-account fee could cost you over $10.

Some accounts waive fees as long as you maintain a minimum balance, and there often isn't an ATM fee for withdrawing money from an in-network ATM or getting cash back when making a purchase. There are also checking accounts that refund ATM fees at the end of each month. There can be advantages and disadvantages to any account. Read the terms of your checking and saving account agreements to understand when (and why) you may need to pay a fee.

Shop for insurance discounts--you might be able to save over 20 percent on your premiums each month. Use online comparison tools to quickly and easily get quotes on auto, renters, homeowners and other types of insurance. Compare the rates, coverage and insurance companies to see if switching makes sense for you.

Ask your agent about potential savings if you decide to stick with your current insurer. You might be eligible for discounts you aren't receiving because the information on file doesn't reflect your current situation. If not, there are usually discounts for simple purchases, such as a fire extinguisher for your home or an anti-theft device for your car.

Buy products that more than pay for themselves--save hundreds each year. Sometimes you need to spend money to save money. Buying a coffee maker for your home is the cliché example, but that doesn't mean it's without merit. Purchasing a water pitcher with a filter rather than bottled water can also lead to immediate savings.

Other purchases are long-term investments. It might take months to break even after buying LED bulbs or upgrading your appliances to energy-efficient models, but after that you could save money on your utility bill each month.