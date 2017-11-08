Holiday Homes of Hope tour set Nov. 11-12 in Fargo

The 2017 tour features nine festively decorated homes in Fargo's stunning Country Club neighborhood.

The locations and designers are:

• 602 24th Avenue South - McNeal & Friends;

• 2410 East Country Club Drive - Designing Women;

• 2502 East Country Club Drive - Holland's;

• 2509 East Country Club Drive - Gabberts Design Studio & Fine Furniture;

• 2537 East Country Club Drive - The Green Room;

• 2543 East Country Club Drive - Ami Baxter Interior Design;

• 901 Southwood Drive - The homeowner and

• 622 Southwood Drive - Eco Chic

Tickets are $25 and are on sale at FM area Hornbachers or online tickets at Eventbrite.com (bit.ly/HHOH17). This year's tour also features a premier home at 912 Southwood Drive. It is designed by JW Kitchens and will cost an additional $5 at the door, plus your main event ticket.

While the tour has an admission fee, the Holiday Hope Boutique, Vendor Show and Silent Auction is open to the public. This year, it will be located in the Fargo Country Club at 509 26th Avenue South. Enjoy lunch, take a coffee break with home-baked treats, shop for holiday décor and hand-crafted gifts and bid on silent auction items.

The Holiday Homes of Hope tour originated with neighbors and friends of a local family raising a child with CF. The tour continues to grow and has become a premier holiday charitable event in the Fargo area.

Proceeds directly benefit Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and enhancing the lives of area children living with cystic fibrosis. Support comes in the form of financial assistance for medications, medical equipment, lung transplants, counseling, education and awareness.

For more information, please visit the event's Facebook page: Facebook.com/HolidayHomesOfHope.