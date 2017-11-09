Happenings

Grief During the Holidays: Led by bereavement specialist Heather Larson, this 6 p.m. presentation at Hospice of the Red River Valley (1111 Hwy. 10, Detroit Lakes) will enable attendees to identify and learn how to manage the mixed and painful emotions that can surface when grieving during the holidays. Participants will also learn important self-care strategies. The presentation is free and open to the public; no pre-registration is required. For more information please call 800-237-4629 and ask for the bereavement department.

Heart O'Lakes Genealogical Society: The Heart O'Lakes Genealogical Society will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. inside the Becker County Museum, 714 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes. This meeting is by arrangement with the Becker County Historical Society. In case of inclement weather, there will be a radio announcement cancelling the meeting. You may also call Virginia Weston 218-847-6483 if you have any questions.

Friday, November 10

Family Night at the Museum: Flashlight tours (don't worry, the lights will stay on!), games and snacks will be on the agenda for Family Night at the Becker County Museum, which takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. inside the museum, located at 714 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes. Cost is $5 per person, or $20 per family. Call the museum at 218-847-2938 for more information, or to reserve tickets.

Saturday, November 11

Grace Lutheran Holiday Bazaar: Grace Lutheran Church, located at 213 Roosevelt Ave., Detroit Lakes, will host its annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Besides crafts, candies, baked goods and gourmet coffee, this year's bazaar will feature hot, fresh caramel and cinnamon rolls for breakfast, homemade lefse, hand-sewn doll clothes, 50th anniversary Grace Lutheran Church cookbooks and a hot soup-and-sandwich lunch featuring homemade knoephla and beef barley soups, ham sandwiches, beverages and dessert bars. Please call the church at 218-847-4568 for more information.

Hunting Widows Shopping Day: The Callaway Event Center will host a "Hunting Widows Shopping Day" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring vendors such as Tastefully Simple, Clever Container, Pure Romance, Lula Roe, Pampered Chef, Perfectly Posh, Younique, Paparazzi, LImelight by Alcone and 31. A lunch featuring pulled pork sandwiches and salad will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Winter Vendor Blender: The Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn will host its 10th annual Winter Vendor Blender from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab your friends and come get a jump on your Christmas shopping, with 40 plus vendors and crafters all set up in one spot to fill all your shopping needs. There is no admission fee, and there will be over $1,000 in door prizes given away.

Monday, November 13

Teacher Tea: to celebrate the 97th annual American Education Week (Nov. 13-17), the Detroit Lakes American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 15 will host its 48th annual tea party for current and retired educators, support staff, substitute teachers and school bus drivers from 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. There will be a "Roll Call of Schools" at 5:15 p.m. For more information, please call Thomas Frank at 218-847-6274.

Thursday, November 16

Christian Women's Club: The Detroit Lakes Christian Women's Club will host a program, "I'm Only One Person — What Can I Do?" along with a silent auction, recognition of veterans and potluck supper, starting at 6 p.m. in the American Legion Ballroom (810 West Lake Drive). Cost is $5 per person. Reservations (or cancellations if necessary) should be made no later than Monday, Nov. 13. For more information, please call Norma at 218-846-1977, Esther at 847-5443 or Ruth at 847-5507.

Pancreatic Cancer Vigil & Walk: The Fargo/Moorhead Pancreatic Awareness Group is hosting its 5th Annual Pancreatic Cancer Vigil & Walk at First Lutheran Church in Fargo. The festivities start with registration and opening of the information booths and silent auction at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program and vigil at 6:30 p.m., and the Purple Light Walk through downtown Fargo starting at 6:50 p.m. Free t-shirts for all registered participants while supplies last. For more information please visit the Fargo/Moorhead Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Group page on Facebook.

Sunday, November 19

Color Guard Breakfast: The Lake Region Veterans Color Guard will be hosting a breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Club. Suggested donation is $7 for a meal including scrambled eggs; pancakes or French toast; and sausage or bacon.

Turkey Bingo: The Callaway Lions Club will be hosting a session of Turkey Bingo starting at 7 p.m. in the Callaway Community Center. Proceeds will benefit local community projects.

Miscellaneous

These Happenings section items or events do not have a specific date, or take place on more than one day.

Eagles Clothing Drive: The Detroit Lakes Eagles Aerie & Auxiliary 2342 are holding a new clothing drive from now through Dec. 8. They are looking for diapers, socks, mittens, scarves and caps, infant through adult sizes, or monetary donations to purchase clothing. Drop off items or donations at the Eagles Club, 112 Holmes St. West, Detroit Lakes. The clothing will be distributed locally to those in need.

Holiday Homes of Hope: The Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota will hosts its 8th annual Holiday Homes of Hope tour on Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. -5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 12, 12-5 p.m. The 2017 tour features nine festively decorated homes in Fargo's stunning Country Club neighborhood. Tickets are $25 and are on sale at FM area Hornbachers or online at Eventbrite.com, bit.ly/HHOH17. There will also be a Holiday Hope Boutique, Vendor Show & Silent Auction held concurrently at the Fargo Country Club, 509 26th Ave. South. This show is open to the public.

Free Diabetes Prevention Class: Women in the lakes area who are at risk for, but not currently diagnosed with diabetes are welcome to participate in a new class on diabetes prevention being offered by Essentia Health St. Mary's.This 16-week course gets underway at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in the EMS Building, located at 225 Park St., Detroit Lakes. The class is being offered free of charge, but participants must pre-register to see if they qualify. For more information, please call Tracy Baker at 218-234-9253, or send an email to tracy.baker@essentiahealth.org.

Holy Rosary Pie Sale: Get a jump on your holiday preparations by ordering homemade pumpkin (baked) and apple (unbaked) pies for just $9 each at the 35th Annual Holy Rosary PTO Pie Sale, now through Nov. 13. Pie pickup will be Thursday, Nov. 16, 3-9 p.m. (apple only); Friday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. To reserve your pies please text or call, 218-234-0777, or send an email to holyrosarypies@gmail.com.

Adult Basic Education Classes: Adult Basic Education in Detroit Lakes offers coursework toward an Adult High School Diploma, GED, English Language Learning, Citizenship and other services. Fall hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 844-5760 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery: Celebrate Recovery at The Refuge, for hurts, habits and hang-ups is Mondays begins with supper at 5:45 p.m., with large group and small group at 6:45. Call 701-367-3313 or 218-847-1982 for more information.

L.A. Moms group: Lakes Area (L.A.) Moms is designed to nurture every mother. At our L.A. Moms group, you will have a chance to socialize with other moms, hear some great teaching, have discussion time and participate in creative activities. L.A. Moms is held the first and third Wednesday of each month throughout the school year from 9-11 a.m. at the Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes. For more info, call 218-846-1199.

Senior Social: A Senior Social is held the first and third Thursday of the month at the Neighbor to Neighbor office in Frazee. The address is 501 W. Juniper Suite B. (the "blue building" on old Hwy. 10). Call 218-334-3559 for more information.

Community Alliance Church programs: Community Alliance Church, Detroit Lakes, hosts Quilting for Missions Mondays at 9:30 a.m.; The first Tuesday of every month is High Mileage (suggested ages 55 and up), which meets for "pot-blessing" meal at noon, followed by special music and a Bible nugget.

Foster homes needed: Foster homes are needed. If you or someone you know can help, please call Becker County Children and Family Services 218-847-5628 and ask for Intake. You can make a difference in a child's life.

Bone Builders: An exercise class for seniors called "Bone Builders" is being held at 405 W. Maple Ave., Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and also at the Vergas Event Center, Thursdays at 9:30.a.m. The group focuses on low-impact and balance exercises.

Dunvilla Lions Club: The Dunvilla Lions Club will meet the 3rd Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Dunn Township Hall.

Free hot meal: Stop into the Refuge every Thursday and Friday evening for a hot meal served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. The Refuge is located at 921 8th Street SE in Detroit Lakes.

Be a foster grandparent: For those 55 and older interested in being a foster grandparent through the Tri-Valley Opportunity Council program, call 1-800-584-7020 or visit www.tvoc.org.

Adoption grants available: Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church LCMC has grant funds available for families wishing to adopt children. For more information, call 847-1831 or 844-7919.

Cancer support group: Essentia Health St. Mary's Cancer Support Group meets the 4th Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. Please meet at the fireplace in the Clinic Lobby. The cancer support group is open to anyone who is affected by cancer — patients, survivors, family, friends or caregivers. For additional information, contact Jennifer Frank at 218-847-0880.

The Caring Cup: Every second and last Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., community members who are dealing with the loss of a loved one meet at the David-Donehower Funeral Home for friendship, support and encouragement. The free program is open to the public, no registration necessary.

Women's Domestic Violence Education Support Group: Lakes Crisis & Resource Center hosts a Women's Domestic Violence Education Support Group every Wednesday from 5:30—6:30 p.m. in the crisis center. Call to pre-register at 218-847-8572 or 218-847-7446. Childcare is available upon request.

Rummikub, more games: Tuesday afternoons from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., come to Holy Rosary fireplace room for coffee, desserts and a game of cards, board games or Rummikub. Everyone is welcome.

Parkinson's Support Group: Emmanuel Nursing Home's Forest Conference Center, 2 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday evening the Refuge in Detroit Lakes hosts a supper at 5:45 p.m. and meeting at 6:45 p.m. Call Cleo at 701-367-3313 for more information.

BC Senior Meals: Meals for persons 60 and older are served several times each week at nutrition sites in Detroit Lakes, Lake Park, Osage and Wolf Lake or can be delivered directly to homes in these communities, Frazee and Callaway, via the Meals on Wheels program. One-day advance notice of attendance is required at many sites. For more information, call Lake Park at 238-5336, Detroit Lakes at 847-5823, Osage/Wolf Lake at 573-3663, Frazee at 847-5823, Ogema at 877-498-2865, and Callaway (Meals on Wheels only) at 847-5823.

Library Storytime: Children ages 3 through kindergarten are invited to the Detroit Lakes Library on Thursday and Saturday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for exciting stories and activities that are more fun than a barrel of monkeys. For more information, call 847-2168 or visit your library at 1000 Washington Ave. Information is also available online at www.larl.org.

Caregiver discussion group: A caregiver discussion group is held the first Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Detroit Lakes. Are you caring for a friend or family member age 60 or older? Join other caregivers for education, sharing, problem-solving and refreshments. Facilitated by Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota. All are welcome. Contact Jaime at (218) 850-8616 with questions.

Lakes Area Quilt Guild: The Lakes Area Quilt Guild meets every 4th Thursday at 7 pm at Ecumen in Detroit Lakes, Emmanuel Nursing Home in the Forest Conference Center. Check us out on Facebook! All levels of quilters, new and experienced are welcome to attend.

Refuge weekly outreach: The Refuge Christian Outreach & Resource Center weekly gatherings include Monday-Friday from 7-8:30 a.m. Breakfast & Bible; Monday — Celebrate Recovery Meal at 5:45 p.m. and Meeting at 6:45 p.m. (no childcare), Wednesday — Women Ministry and Crafting at 4 p.m./Bible study on Bible Doctrine at 6 p.m., Thursday — Bible study on Battle Field of the Mind by Joyce Meyers, Friday — Christian Movie at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday — free meal and fellowship at 5-6:30 p.m. Call 847-1982 or check website calendar for updates at www.therefugeofdl.org.

Preschool screening: Preschool screening for 3-5 year olds for the Frazee-Vergas district is provided through Becker County Community Health Services. Call Annie at 218-847-5628 ext. 5419 to make an appointment. This one screening will provide your child the requirements for Early Childhood Screening. Minnesota law requires each child attend a health and developmental screening before kindergarten.

Senior Center Activities: The DL Senior Citizens Center has activities all month long. Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. is Pinochle; at 1 p.m. there will be 500 and other games. Whist is played on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. The third Wednesday of each month will be a celebration of birthdays for the month. The second Monday of each month there will be a Site Council meeting at 11 a.m. For more information, call 847-5823.

Bingo for DL Hockey: The DL Youth Hockey organization holds Bingo every Sunday at Zorbaz in support of youth hockey in Detroit Lakes. All are welcome; Bingo starts at 6 p.m.

TOPS meetings: Take Off Pounds Sensibly members help each other stay on track to their weight loss goal. No diets, no food to buy and no workouts to follow. Visitors and new members are always welcome. Minnesota TOPS Chapter 30 meets Mondays in Trinity Lutheran Church choir room in Detroit Lakes. Weigh in is at 4:15 p.m., followed by meeting at 4:30.

TOPS 1251 of Lake Park meets every Tuesday at the Lake Park Lutheran Church. Come and join us as we help each other reach our weight goals as we improve our health. New members always welcome. For more information call 218-532-2883, or 218- 532-5882.

Free English instruction for adults: Free ESL instruction for adults is offered at Detroit Lakes Adult Basic Ed. The schedule is flexible and individualized. Call 218-844-5760 or stop by M State to register.

Eagles Pinochle: Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. there will be pinochle at the Eagles Club located at 112 West Holmes Street in Detroit Lakes. Members, guests and friends welcome. For questions call Gordy Martinson at 218-841-2940.

Men's lunch, bridge club: Men's lunch and bridge club meets every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holiday Inn. Call (701) 388-4329 if you are interested in playing.

Overeaters Anonymous: All Red River Valley compulsive eaters are welcome to a 12-step program on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church in DL. This is the Serenity Group DL of Overeaters Anonymous. Contact Dorene at 846-0019 for more information.

eReader help: Schedule a one-on-one appointment to address your eReader questions every Tuesday (10:30-11:30 a.m.) and Wednesday (4:30-5:30 p.m.) at Detroit Lakes Public Library, or call for an appointment that better fits your schedule. For more information, call Detroit Lakes Public Library at 218-847-2168.

Breastfeeding support group: A Breastfeeding Support Group is Tuesdays from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. Mary's Essentia Health conference rooms A & B. Women and children only. Please call the OB floor for more information or to sign up at 847-0804.

Birthing class: Essentia Health St. Mary's hosts childbirth preparation classes for expectant mothers in their sixth to seventh month of pregnancy. Topics include Labor & Delivery, Cesarean Birth, Role of the Labor Companion, Newborn Care, Unexpected Outcomes, Breast & Bottle Feeding, Postpartum Period, Breathing Patterns & Relaxation Techniques. Suggested donation is $30 for all five classes. Classes are Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call (218) 847-0804.