Four things you can do in DL this week for no cost

Summer may officially be drawing to a close with the advent of the fall equinox on Wednesday, but there are still plenty of things to get out and enjoy in the lakes area this week — all free of charge.

Trinity art exhibit

Trinity Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes is currently showing an exhibit of the work of award-winning artist Judy Wegenast. A meet-and-greet with Wegenast is set for 10 a.m. this Sunday, Sept. 18 in Trinity's fellowship room. It is free and open to the public, as is the exhibit itself. The artist will be on hand to talk a little about her work and visit with guests one-on-one. Her work will also be available for sale throughout the exhibit; for any pieces that sell during the Sept. 18 open house, 10 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Becker County Food Pantry. A price list for Wegenast's work will be available inside the church fellowship hall

According to Trinity Music & Arts Director Mark Berg, Wegenast is "an exciting and enthusiastic woman who loves making art." She and her husband, Gerry, are both full-time artists who make their home on Island Lake in rural Detroit Lakes.

Trinity Lutheran Church is located across the street from the Detroit Lakes High School at 1401 Madison Ave. Viewing hours for the exhibit are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Sundays. (It is closed to the public on Saturdays.)

For more information on the exhibit, or how to showcase your artwork at Trinity, contact Mark Berg at 218-849-4337.

Pipe organ dedication concert

Also this Sunday, Sept. 18, Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes will be hosting a free concert to celebrate the dedication of its new pipe organ, starting at 2 p.m.

Also, the church's 11 a.m. mass will include a mass of blessing and dedication for Holy Rosary's new music space, which includes not only room for the pipe organ, but dedicated space for chorus, handbells and instrumentalists, as well as a new sound and video system with a multi-functional large screen.

The pipe organ itself features the equivalent of 105 ranks or over 6,000 pipes. It was built by Moe Pipe Organ Company of Wadena.

The afternoon concert, which is open to the public, will feature organist Christopher Stroh of the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. Stroh has been heard in concerts, recitals and worship services throughout the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region.

For more information, contact Holy Rosary Church Music Director Scott Mehlhaff at 218-849-3130.

United Way Community Celebration

This Thursday, Sept. 22, the United Way of Becker County will be hosting its 12th Annual Community Celebration at the Detroit Lakes Pavilion, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Live music by Doc & the Scrubs, inflatable games from Games to Go — including a 50-foot obstacle course and Candyland bounce house — piñatas, face painting, and a free picnic dinner including sloppy joes, potato chips, fresh-baked cookies and drinks are all on tap for the evening's entertainment.

In addition, guests will be invited to stroll through a series of informational booths, featuring all of the United Way's 36 local partner programs.

"Some of them will have door prizes you can sign up for, some will not," says event chair Anna Schmitz.

There will also be drawings held to give away several bicycles donated by local businesses and individuals, and the evening will even include a visit from fairy tale favorite Old Mother Hubbard, who will be giving away free books donated by the Lakes Area Imagination Library and local businesses.

"Participating businesses will have bins in their stores where people can drop off books," Schmitz said.

There will also be a "cupcake walk," where participants compete for fresh-baked cupcakes donated by various businesses and individuals in the community.

"Everything is free and open to the public," said Schmitz, though free will donations will be gratefully accepted, with proceeds to benefit the United Way's 2016 fundraising campaign.

For more information, please call the United Way's Detroit Lakes offices at 218-846-7400.

Niijii Radio Art & Music Gala

On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, Niijii Radio (KKWE 89.9 FM) will celebrate its 4th Annual Baapinakamagid Gala Celebration of Art and Music.

This celebration will take place at the Detroit Lakes Pavilion.

"Last year we brought together 32 art and craft vendors and 22 performing artists," says Niijii Radio General Manager Margaret Rousu. "It was a wonderful time for family and friends to come together to celebrate the talents found in Minnesota."

All of the participating artists, both vendors and performers, are Minnesota residents, and all events are held free of charge.

This two day festival features the talents of musicians, spoken word, sketch and craft artisans, all Featured performers will include J.A.C.T., the Hanks Family Band, Bob & Lynn Dixon with Pam Longtine, Vincent Miske, Oh' Trouble, the Sky Blues Band, Rachael Ianiro, David "The Tin Man" Abelgaard, Coffeeshop Death Metal, Jacob Woody, Hooligan Fire, Kaite Baker and the Confused Brothers Band.

There will also be over 30 vendors participating along with bouncy houses for the kids, cotton candy, a fire show on the beach, Jonny's Food Truck and more.

For more information, contact Niijii Radio at 218-375-2012.