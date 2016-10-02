Writer and motivational speaker Crystal Kirgiss will be the keynote speaker at the Lakes Area Young Life Banquet, which gets underway at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in the Detroit Lakes MIddle School. (Submitted photo)

Lakes Area Young Life (high school age) and Wyldlife (middle school age) gatherings are open to all interested youth in the lakes area. The faith-based youth ministry is hosting its annual banquet this Saturday, Oct. 8 at Detroit Lakes Middle School, starting at 5:30 p.m. (Submitted photo)

It's been 42 years since Lakes Area Young Life began making a difference in the lives of local youth, and the faith-based ministry for middle school and high school aged kids is inviting the community to celebrate with them at its annual banquet.

Set for this Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Detroit Lakes Middle School, the banquet is free and open to the public, though those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling the local Young Life office at 218-847-3567. "It's open to anyone who is interested," says LAYL Area Director Peter Paulson. "Our hope is to inspire people by showing them how they can make a difference, particularly in the lives of kids.

"Our kids are our most valuable resource," added Paulson, who is himself the father of three school-aged children. "Our hope is that people go away (from the banquet) with a greater understanding of what Young Life is, and the impact it has on the community."

Not all of the adult leaders involved in Young Life are parents, he said, adding, "Some are just loving, caring people who give of their time and talents."

One of those people is Crystal Kirgiss, a writer, youth ministry trainer and motivational speaker, who will give the keynote presentation at Saturday's banquet. Kirgiss is also quite familiar to many local residents, Paulson added, because she is the wife of Mark Kirgiss, his predecessor as Young Life area director.

"They lived here and were a part of the fabric of our community for 12 years," said Paulson of the Kirgiss family, who now make their home in West Lafayette, Ind.

"Crystal goes all over the country speaking to various organizations about adolescent culture," he added.

The banquet will also feature presentations from past and present Young Life participants, who will tell their own inspirational stories about the impact it has had on their lives.

"This has always been a ministry based on storytelling," Paulson explained. "The volunteer leaders and kids put on the program... we just give them the stage and let them share their stories."

Their stories are all inspirational, and often deeply moving, he added — but not all of Saturday's presentations will be cause for tears and hugs; there will be some humor-based skits as well.

"There will be a lot of fun, and a lot of laughter," he promised.

The program will take place in George Simson Auditorium following the banquet, which features a delicious dinner catered by Spanky's Stone Hearth (which is why Paulson is requesting an RSVP from those planning to attend).

What is Young Life?

For those unfamiliar with the Young Life ministry, Paulson said that it is open to all middle and high school students from the area, regardless of whether they belong to any specific church, or have any religious affiliation at all.

"It's a ministry that is led by Christians, but you don't have to be a Christian, or believe in God at all to come to Young Life," he said. "Our hope is that these kids get a chance to encounter God through the love of our leaders."

There are no membership dues, or formalized meetings; kids can be a part of Young Life without ever coming to the club at all, Paulson said.

"But if they do, we like to say that it's the most fun they'll have all week," he said. "We have music, games and activities, and at the end, one of our leaders will share a short story and message about Jesus."

Separate gatherings are held for the middle school and high school-aged kids, and all of the activities are age-appropriate and focused specifically on what kids that age will enjoy.

"It's custom-made for kids," he said — which is why that was chosen as the theme for Saturday's banquet. Active participation in the bi-weekly meetings runs between 25-40 kids, Paulson said.

In addition to the club meetings, there are also week-long camps, weekend retreats and field trip adventures as well as various student leadership activities.

For more information, call Lakes Area Young Life at 847-3567, or visit the website at lakesarea.younglife.org.