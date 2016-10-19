St. Andrew's Society to host Scottish dinner Nov. 5

The social hour will begin at 5 p.m. and will be an opportunity to visit with others in attendance, and to enjoy the colorful tartans that some guests will be wearing.

The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. and will include haggis, neeps, champit tatties, Scottish ale-braised beef, scones, and shortbread.

The program will include a view of the many tartan shields placed around the dining room; presentation of the haggis and a recitation of the "Ode to A Haggis"; performances by the Heather and Thistle Pipes and Drums Band; Scottish lore; and traditional Scottish dancing (i.e. Highland Fling) by members of the Minnesota Celtic Dance Association from St. Paul, Minn.

For ticket information, call 218-287-1646 before Nov.. 1.