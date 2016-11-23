The network announced the renewal on Monday, hours ahead of the third episode, which is a Thanksgiving-themed special that airs Monday night.

"Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" features the duo hosting weekly dinner parties with famous celebrity friends. Guests who have appeared include Seth Rogen, Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Naya Rivera, Ashley Graham, 50 Cent, and more.

The unlikely pair has garnered much buzz and attention, and sizable ratings for VH1, debuting to 3 million total viewers, according to Nielsen's "Live +3" estimates.

"I hoped that people would find our new show a pleasant change from the cut-throat competition shows that food television has evolved into. Time for a change - food should be fun and enjoyable, involving friends and family. I am pleased that Snoop and I will be able to bring our various styles of cooking to a broader audience," Stewart said. Snoop Dogg added, "That's right, me and my homegirl Martha will be back for another season and we can't wait. Thanks to all the fans who tuned into Season 1. If ya'll thought this season was fun, wait 'til you see what we have cookin' up next for ya."

Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, VH1 and Logo, commented: "Martha and Snoop are the modern day 'Odd Couple' and the reigning King and Queen of pop culture. Wait until you see what happens in season two."

Stewart and Snoop Dogg both serve as executive producers, along with Kim Miller Olko for Sequential Brands Group, Ted Chung for Merry Jane and SallyAnn Salsano for 495 Productions. Executive producers for VH1 are Nina L. Diaz, Trevor Rose, Paul Ricci, Fernando Mills and Paula Aranda.