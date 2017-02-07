'Blind Date with a Book'

From Feb. 1-16, customers are invited to visit the library to check out a wrapped book, without knowing its title. After reading, they can "rate their date" to be eligible for a prize drawing.

Happy Valentine's Day from the staff at the Detroit Lakes Public Library! These books may help you get in the spirit of the holiday. "Ollie's Valentine, by Olivier Dunrea.

A new board book in Olivier Dunrea's Gossie & Friends series! Ollie is looking. Looking for a valentine. Gossie, Gertie, Peedie, and BooBoo all have valentines, but Ollie wonders who will be his. His search leads him to a special valentine of his very own — a surprise for Ollie and readers! With shiny foil hearts on the cover and every spread, Dunrea's charming artwork shines in this gift-worthy treat of a book.

"Chance of Loving You: Romance Collection," by Terri Blackstock, Candace Calvert and Susan May Warren.

"For Love of Money" by Terri Blackstock: Trying to launch her own design firm while waitressing on the side, Julie Sheffield was drawn to the kind man she waited on at the restaurant last night ... until he stiffed her on the tip by leaving her half of a sweepstakes ticket.

"The Recipe" by Candace Calvert: Hospital dietary assistant Aimee Curran is determined to win the Vegan Valentine Bake-Off to prove she's finally found her calling. But while caring for one of her patients — the elderly grandmother of a handsome CSI photographer — Aimee begins to question where she belongs.

"Hook, Line & Sinker" by Susan May Warren: Grad student Abigail Cushman has agreed to enter the annual Deep Haven fishing contest. She's a quick learner, even if she doesn't know the difference between a bass and a trout. But nothing could prepare her for competing against the handsome charmer she's tried to forget since grief tore them apart.

One chance for each woman to change her life... but will love be the real prize?

Library Happenings

A class about "eBooks and eAudiobooks on Android" is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6 at 3:30 p.m. in the main meeting room of the library. Learn how to successfully download e-books and e-audiobooks from LARL's digital library onto your Android device. This class will focus on the Overdrive app and downloading the epub format of electronic books and audio books. Please call 218-847-2168 to register for the class.

Storytime: Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join us for Storytime on Thursday, Feb. 9th and Saturday, Feb. 11th at 10:30 a.m. A different theme is explored each week. Daycares and other large groups are asked to call ahead. Baby Bounce is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10 at 10:30 a.m. in the main meeting room of the library. Songs, stories, flannel board, and action poems for infants through preschoolers and their caregivers.

"Everybody's Heard about the Bird" at the Detroit Lakes Public Library. This adult-oriented program is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. Discover the true story of 1960s Rock N Roll in Minnesota. Author Rick Shefchik will be here to discuss his book "Everybody's Heard about the Bird." This event is free and open to all. It is sponsored by Becker County Friends of the Library.

Library Hours

The Detroit Lakes Public Library is open every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., federal holidays excepted. It is closed on Sundays.

For more information on Detroit Lakes Library services and programs, please call 218-847-2168 or visit your library at 1000 Washington Ave.

Information is also available online at www.larl.org. Detroit Lakes Library is a branch of Lake Agassiz Regional Library.