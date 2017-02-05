Ole & Lena returning to Bemidji's Sanford Center Feb. 12

With the small southeastern Minnesota town of Potsdam as Ole and Lena's hometown, the loveable, dim-witted Scandinavian couple comes to life in the comedic theme that explores the joys of life, love, family and growing old together.

Lena saw a couple renew their vows on a talk show and decides that's what she and Ole are going to do for their 50th wedding anniversary; but the only thing on Ole's mind these days is the Lodge's ice fishing tournament, and how he and his neighbor, Sven, are going to win the "whole deal."

Will Lena get Ole to the altar to renew his vows? Will Ole talk Sven into covering for him so they can both fish in the tournament? Find out on Feb. 12. Tickets for the show cost $28 (reserved floor seats) and are now on sale at through www.ticketmaster.com or any Ticketmaster retail location, by phone at 800-745-3000, and the day of the event at the Sanford Center pickup window. For more information visit www.thesanfordcenter.net or www.oleandlenalive.com.