Talking Stick welcomes short submissions from MN authors

"Focus on short forms, cutting all unnecessary words. Create an elegant moment that hints of a longer, more complex story. Think of these as compressed creations," advises "The Talking Stick" editorial board.

Writers must be from Minnesota or have some connection to this area. The deadline for submissions is March 1.

There are many short forms. Fiction can include flash fiction, short fiction, hint fiction, micro fiction, drabble and dribble. Submissions must be 750 words or less. Creative nonfiction may include micro memoir, micro essay, flash nonfiction — just so it is at least somewhat true and 500 words or less.

For poetry, "The Talking Stick" will accept short line-break poems of less than 35 lines or prose poems no longer than half a page as described above. These short forms all seem to overlap and the differences are blurred. These short writings should stand alone but can suggest a larger more complex story.

Writers may submit for more than one category.

Prizes are $200 for first place and $100 for second place in each of the three categories.

Submitted work must be previously unpublished. It should not have appeared on personal website or blogs either. No simultaneous submissions.

Submit manuscripts with name, address and email address in upper right corner of each page. Clearly mark the genre for which you are submitting.

For complete entry guidelines, visit thetalkingstick.com.