But Stone is happy to be back in the northern part of the country again.

"We've played there (at Shooting Star) twice before and they really like us there," he added. "I've been doing shows since I was 12 years old — it's been a lifelong dream, for sure."

But it wasn't until he went to college in Nashville, Tenn., that Stone first began thinking of music as a career instead of as a hobby.

"When I moved to Nashville... that was when it became real to me," he says. "That was when I first thought, 'I can actually make a living at this. This could be what I do for the rest of my life.'

"I haven't looked back since." While attending Nashville's prestigious Belmont University — alma mater to award-winning trendsetters Josh Turner, Trisha Yearwood, Brad Paisley and more — where he graduated with a music business degree, Stone was named Belmont's "Best of The Best" (an industry showcase that spotlights the most promising talent from a pool of more than 8000 students).

He managed to capture the attention of showcase judge John Pisciotta (Jetpack Artist Ventures), who inked Stone to a publishing deal. Jeff McMahon (who toured with Tim McGraw for nearly two decades and was recognized as an ACM Nominee for "Musician Of The Year" in 2002) joined the Zach Stone team in July 2016. Partnering with Pisciotta, McMahon and some of Nashville's A-list songwriters, Stone recorded and released his sophomore, six-song EP, titled "Ashes" (now available via all major digital retail outlets).

"I've got some friends and awesome co-writers out here in Nashville, who write hits for guys like Eric Church and Jason Aldean," Stone says. "These guys are the best of the best; it's been a blessing to be able to work with co-writers of that stature."

Stone says he had a hand in all six of the songs on "Ashes."

"I like to be part of the writing process," he added. "It helps me be a little more honest in the music and make sure it's something I really relate to." So where does he get his inspiration for songwriting? "It sounds so cliched, but my life is an awesome tapestry," says Stone. "I really like to take emotion that I'm feeling at the moment... If I'm having a moment where I'm missing an ex-girlfriend, or thinking back on a fun time I had with some friends, I take that and amp it up to the next level, try to turn it into a song and really dig into the emotions, so I can let my songs breathe a little bit as opposed to having just a surface level feeling to them." Stone, who travels with a band, says he is heavily influenced by "rock-style" country and artists like Brantley Gilbert and Eric Church.

"My new EP, 'Ashes,' if any likes the rock country sound, it's got that, for sure," he said. "They're all songs I'm really excited about. My favorite changes from week to week."

Though he enjoys the songwriting process, Stone says that live performance remains his favorite part of being a musician.

"I live on stage," he says. "My greatest moment every night is being able to step up on that stage and perform for people... seeing people listening to the lyrics, understanding them and singing and dancing along, and knowing that my songs hit someone the same way they hit me, it's an awesome feeling."

Zach Stone will perform nightly this Thursday through Friday in the Shooting Star's Mustang Lounge, at 7:30, 9 p.m., 10:30 and midnight. For more information, please call the Shooting Star Casino at 1-800-313-SHOW (7469) or visit them online at www.starcasino.com.