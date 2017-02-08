Painting class set for Feb. 11 at NYM's Cultural Center

This "Art Rehabilitated" class will help participants utilize the relaxation which comes from creative exercises to de-stress, rejuvenate, and enjoy their weekend.

Aleda Windels, who concentrates on art therapy and canvas work, is an artist who has been creating her entire life. She first studied art with Center volunteer and local artist, Pam Robinson, and later continued her arts education at M State in Detroit Lakes and Wadena.

Windels' work focuses on portraiture, murals, landscape, and illustration. She paints almost every day, thankful for the talents with which she has to work.

The class fee is $33 or $30 for Cultural Center members. Registration is required, and a minimum number of students must be met in order to hold the class; call the Center to register at 218-385-3339. For more information please visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.