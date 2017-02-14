Starship lands at Shooting Star this Friday

Tickets start at $10 and are on sale now. They can be purchased by phone at 1-800-313-SHOW (7469), online at www.StarCasino.com/tickets, or via the "Buy Tickets" tab on Shooting Star's Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/ShootingStarCasino.

Starship was established in 1984 when members of the bands Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship joined together. In 1985, their first single, "We Built This City," skyrocketed to No. 1, became their first Gold-certified hit, and received a Grammy Award nomination for "Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group." Starship's first studio album, "Knee Deep in the Hoopla," became Platinum-certified and reached the Top 10. Two more songs from the album reached the Top 40, "Tomorrow Doesn't Matter Tonight," which hit No. 26, and "Sara," which hit No. 1.

Their sophomore album, "No Protection," peaked at No. 12 on the charts following its release in 1987 and produced Top 10 hit, "It's Not Over ('Til It's Over)." That same year, the band penned "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" for the movie, "Mannequin," which became Starship's third No. 1 hit and received an Academy Award nomination for "Best Original Song."

In 1989, Starship went on to release a third album, "Love Among the Cannibals," which included Top 20 hit, "It's Not Enough." In 1991, Starship dropped their first compilation album, "Starship: Greatest Hits (Ten Years and Change 1979-1991)," which included two new tracks, titled "Don't Lose Any Sleep" and "Good Heart."

Over the years, Starship's songs have been featured in a number of blockbuster hits, including "Rock of Ages," "Guardians of the Galaxy," and "Skeleton Twins." In 2013, Starship released "Loveless Fascination," its first studio album since 1989. Today, Starship is still touring around the world, entertaining audiences with their chart-topping hits.