February is Black History Month

According to the "Black Inventor On-line Museum" website, the United States army used many of his products during WWI.

There are many library materials highlighting the achievements of black Americans. Here are just a couple of examples. "March: Book One," by John Lewis and co-written by Andrew Aydin.

Congressman John Lewis (GA-5) is an American icon, one of the key figures of the civil rights movement. His commitment to justice and nonviolence has taken him from an Alabama sharecropper's farm to the halls of Congress, from a segregated schoolroom to the 1963 March on Washington, and from receiving beatings from state troopers to receiving the Medal of Freedom from the first African-American president. Now, to share his remarkable story with new generations, Lewis presents March, a graphic novel trilogy, in collaboration with co-writer Andrew Aydin and New York Times best-selling artist Nate Powell (winner of the Eisner Award and LA Times Book Prize finalist for Swallow Me Whole).

"The Bill of the Century: the Epic Battle for the Civil Rights Act," by Clay Risen.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was the single most important piece of legislation passed by Congress in American history. This one law so dramatically altered American society that, looking back, it seems preordained — as Everett Dirksen, the GOP leader in the Senate and a key supporter of the bill, said, "No force is more powerful than an idea whose time has come." But there was nothing predestined about the victory: a phalanx of powerful senators, pledging to "fight to the death" for segregation, launched the longest filibuster in American history to defeat it.

The bill's passage has often been credited to the political leadership of President Lyndon B. Johnson, or the moral force of Martin Luther King Jr. Yet as Clay Risen shows, the battle for the Civil Rights Act was a story much bigger than those two men. It was a broad, epic struggle, a sweeping tale of unceasing grassroots activism, ringing speeches, backroom deal-making, and, finally, hand-to-hand legislative combat. In The Bill of the Century, Clay Risen delivers the full story, in all its complexity and drama.

Local author to visit library

The Detroit Lakes Public Library invites the community to its Library Club's next meeting, featuring a presentation from author Dan Biemeier. Biermeier will discuss his first novel, "A Chase of Blood on Steel," on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.

On March 1, customers can begin registering for a chance to win tickets to "An Evening with Garrison Keillor," an upcoming library event taking place on April 27. Each winner will receive two general admission tickets. No reserved seating. Must be 18 or older to enter. Registration is available in the library and at larl.org. The drawing will take place March 27.

