Country singer Chris Janson at Shooting Star this Friday

Tickets start at $20 and are on sale now. They can be purchased by phone at 1-800-313-SHOW (7469), online at www.StarCasino.com/tickets, or via the "Buy Tickets" tab on Shooting Star's Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/ShootingStarCasino.

Born in 1986 in Missouri, Janson moved to Nashville after high school to pursue a career in the music industry. He began collaborating on songs with famous songwriters and within two months, 10 of his songs were cut by major recording artists including Tim McGraw, Justin Moore, Frankie Ballard, and Randy Houser.

In the midst of his songwriting career, he decided to release his own debut single, "'Til a Woman Comes Along." In 2012, he penned Tim McGraw's fastest chart topping hit, "Truck Yeah," and following its success, Janson released "Better I Don't," his first Top 40 hit.

In 2015, he independently released his single "Buy Me a Boat." Within hours, it received airtime on The Bobby Bones Show and began to climb the charts, reaching the Top 10 within 24 hours of its release. The single reached No. 1, was Platinum-certified, and won "Best Country Song of the Year" at the 2016 iHeart Radio Music Awards. At the 2016 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards show, "Buy Me a Boat" was nominated for "Single Record of the Year" and Janson was nominated for "New Male Vocalist of the Year."

Janson's first album, also titled "Buy Me a Boat," dropped in late 2015 and debuted at No. 18. Two additional tracks from the album garnered popularity on the charts, the rowdy "Power of Positive Drinkin'," which reached No. 46, and the heartfelt "Holdin' Her," which reached No. 26.

Janson has performed at the Grand Ole Opry more than 145 times to date. He has toured with Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, and Blake Shelton, and headlined his own summer tour in 2016. On stage, Janson not only sings, but he can also play six instruments, including the harmonica. Later this year, Janson will join Sam Hunt on tour and will continue to bring fans to their feet with his high-energy, authentic country sound.