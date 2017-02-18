Mini-retreat offers chance to reflect, refresh: NYM Cultural Center to host self-care session Feb. 25
The Cultural Center in New York Mills will offer a mini-retreat led by Tamara Moore on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Instructor Tamara Moore lives in Wadena with her husband and four young children and is a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. Having studied under Mary Beth Nehl, Doug Keller, and Karin Burke, she taught yoga for 8 years. Currently, she is working on certification in a Christian movement and prayer ministry. Moore earned a Master's in Theology in 2005 and more recently, in 2015, a graduate certificate in Spiritual Direction. She has taught college courses in world religions, humanities, and philosophy at M State. This retreat focuses on exploring self-care through movement, meditation and community. Participants will experience self-care, reflect, and be inspired to bring their new practices home. Moore helps students find awareness of the body's sensations through gentle postures and deep breathing.
Moore teaches listening to emotions and thoughts with compassion. She encourages inviting the transformative power of love into one's life and reflecting upon and integrating experiences with others.
The retreat includes healthy refreshments which are included in the retreat fee. Cost is $40 for the public and $35 for members of the Center. This retreat is open to adults and mature teens.
Registration by Feb. 20 is required — call 218-385-3339. The minimum number of students must be met in order to hold this retreat.
For more information please call the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.