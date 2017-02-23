Ski, snowshoe or hike by candlelight at Maplewood Saturday

Drop by anytime between 5and 8:30 p.m. for an unforgettable — some might even say "magical" — experience of hiking, skiing, or snowshoeing with stars twinkling overhead and candles flickering on snow.

The one-mile trail starts at the Trail Center and is suitable for beginner-level hikers, skiers, or snowshoers of all ages. Call 218-863-8383 for information about equipment rental or checkout.

After exploring the trails, visitors can warm up around a crackling fire and roast marshmallows, enjoy hot chilli, bars and a hot beverage. A vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks ($5 for a one-day permit or $25 for a year-round permit). Although permits are available at the park, visitors can now save time by getting one in advance. Visit www.mndnr.gov/reservations, log in (or create an account), click on "entry permit," select a duration of "one-day" ($5) or "year-round" ($25), and continue as directed. Purchasers will receive an email with a permit that can be printed and displayed in a vehicle during visits.

Those age 16 and older will also need the Great Minnesota Ski Pass if they plan to cross-country ski. The Great Minnesota Ski Pass ($6/daily, $20/one-season, $55/three-season) allows cross-country skiers age 16 or older to access miles of trails in state parks or forests or on grant-in-aid trails (www.mndnr.gov/skiing). Passes can be purchased at the park. Save time by getting them in advance; call 888-665-4236 or visit www.mndnr.gov/skipass.

Note that winter events may sometimes be changed or canceled due to weather. For updates, call 218-863-8383 or check the visitor alert online at www.mndnr.gov/maplewood.