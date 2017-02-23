Ski, snowshoe or hike by candlelight at Maplewood Saturday
Minnesota state parks and trails will host more than 30 candlelight events this winter, including one at Maplewood State Park this Saturday, Feb. 25.
Drop by anytime between 5and 8:30 p.m. for an unforgettable — some might even say "magical" — experience of hiking, skiing, or snowshoeing with stars twinkling overhead and candles flickering on snow.
The one-mile trail starts at the Trail Center and is suitable for beginner-level hikers, skiers, or snowshoers of all ages. Call 218-863-8383 for information about equipment rental or checkout.
After exploring the trails, visitors can warm up around a crackling fire and roast marshmallows, enjoy hot chilli, bars and a hot beverage. A vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks ($5 for a one-day permit or $25 for a year-round permit). Although permits are available at the park, visitors can now save time by getting one in advance. Visit www.mndnr.gov/reservations, log in (or create an account), click on "entry permit," select a duration of "one-day" ($5) or "year-round" ($25), and continue as directed. Purchasers will receive an email with a permit that can be printed and displayed in a vehicle during visits.
Those age 16 and older will also need the Great Minnesota Ski Pass if they plan to cross-country ski. The Great Minnesota Ski Pass ($6/daily, $20/one-season, $55/three-season) allows cross-country skiers age 16 or older to access miles of trails in state parks or forests or on grant-in-aid trails (www.mndnr.gov/skiing). Passes can be purchased at the park. Save time by getting them in advance; call 888-665-4236 or visit www.mndnr.gov/skipass.
Note that winter events may sometimes be changed or canceled due to weather. For updates, call 218-863-8383 or check the visitor alert online at www.mndnr.gov/maplewood.