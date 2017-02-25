Celebrate Women's History Month

"The Book of Heroines: Tales of History's Gutsiest Gals," by Stephanie Warren Drimmer.

Everybody needs a role model! Discover true stories of superstars, war heroes, world leaders, gutsy gals, and everyday women who changed the world. From Sacagawea to Mother Teresa, Annie Oakley to Malala Yousafzai, these famous women hiked up their pants and petticoats and charged full-speed ahead to prove girls are just as tough as boys...maybe even tougher. Complete with amazing images and a fun design, this is the book that every kid with a goal, hope, or dream will want to own.

"Fastpitch: The Untold History of Softball and the Women who Made the Game," by Erica Westly.

Fastpitch brings to life the eclectic mix of characters that make up softball's vibrant 129-year history. From its humble beginnings in 1887, when it was invented in a Chicago boat club and played with a broomstick, to the rise in the 1940s and 1950s of professional-caliber company-sponsored teams that toured the country in style, softball's history is as diverse as it is fascinating. Though it's thought of today as a woman's sport, fastpitch softball's early years featured several male stars, such as the vaudeville-esque Eddie Feigner, whose signature move was striking out batters while blindfolded.

But because softball was one of the only team sports that women were allowed to play competitively, it took on added importance for female athletes. Top fastpitch teams of the 1940s, '50s, and '60s, such as the New Orleans Jax Maids and Connecticut's Raybestos Brakettes, gave women access to employment and travel opportunities that would have been unavailable to them otherwise. At a time when female athletes had almost no prospects, softball offered them a chance to flourish. Women put off marriage and moved across the country just for a shot at joining a strong team.

Library Happenings

A program for adults, "The View from My Canoe with Environmentalist Natalie Warren," is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. Warren and a college friend were the first women to paddle 2250 miles from Minneapolis to Hudson Bay in 2011, following the journey of Eric Sevareid and Eric Porter featured in the book "Canoeing with the Cree."

This event is possible thanks to collaboration with the Becker County Museum and through funding from the Minnesota Legacy Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. A Smithsonian traveling exhibit called "Water/Ways" is available at the museum. Ms. Warren will take part in a "Meet and Greet" at the museum at 3 p.m. prior to her speaking engagement at the library.

Storytime: Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join us for Storytime every Thursday, and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A different theme is explored each week. Daycares and other large groups are asked to call ahead.

