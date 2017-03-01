Copper Street Brass coming to DL for March 3 concert

They are bringing their inventive music to the Holmes Theatre stage this Friday, March 3 for a 7:30 p.m. concert.

The mission of the Copper Street Brass is to represent the evolution of the brass quintet. Through concerts, engaging educational programs, and original musical arrangements, they bring a fresh perspective to instrumental music. To express their artistic voice, they use a dazzling fusion of brass, keyboard, guitar, percussion, and electronic instruments to appeal to a universal audience and go beyond ordinary.

This is why the Copper Street Brass matters: they de-compartmentalize music through bold and innovative programming that breaks free from your favorite playlist or expected concert experience. They present an unparalleled variety of music on every single performance, and this variety has become the calling card of the Copper Street Brass.

The Copper Street Brass is the only full-time brass chamber ensemble in Minnesota, and one of only a handful in the country. They have three main programs: their Twin Cities Concert Series, metro educational residencies, and regional concert and educational tours.

The Copper Street Brass has been heard by thousands of people outside of the Twin Cities area on local concert series performances, summer music festivals, performances with school bands, and collaborations with other local arts groups. Recent performance activities include concert tours throughout Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Montana and New Mexico. When not on stage with the Copper Street Brass, their members are in high demand as performers and educators, appearing with the Minnesota Orchestra, Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Minnesota Opera, New Mexico Symphony, Santa Fe Symphony, South Dakota Symphony, Omaha Symphony, Malaysian Philharmonic, Davina & the Vagabonds, Big Walter Smith, High & Mighty, and ACME Jazz Company; as well as teaching at St. Olaf College, Concordia University, MacPhail Center for Music, public schools around the Twin Cities, and their own private studios.

To learn more about Copper Street Brass, please visit their website at csbq.org.

Tickets for Friday's show at the Holmes Theatre are $15 for adults and $7.50 for students; or you can buy one adult ticket and get one student ticket free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.dlccc.org/holmes.html, by calling 218-844-7469 or by visiting our box office, located at 806 Summit Ave. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the show.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Lake Region Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.