Galactic Cowboy Orchestra has been freakin' minds since 2009. They stretch their own musical limits with album after album of intensely energetic mashup of classical and jazz influences. The band writes and performs music that excites them and has a blast doing it! GCO appreciates and aspires to superior musicianship while combining their love of a good riff, hummable melody and groovy jam over a jazz bedrock. It all culminates in an intensely energetic live performance because "we freakin' love what we do and love that the fans dig it too!"

The group is comprised of Dan Neale on guitar, Lisi Wright on fiddle, John Wright on bass, and Alec Tackmann on drums and vocals. Neale has played with members of Bonnie Raitt's band, the keyboardist for the Stones, and on "A Prairie Home Companion."

With a background which spans classical, country, bluegrass and rock music, Lisi Wright started fiddling in 2005.

John Wright first made his mark in the Minnesota music scene in 1989 and later founded The Villa Recording Studio in Savage, Minn. Born and raised in Rochester, Minn., Tackmann is a graduate of Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mass., and interned at Capitol Records in Hollywood, Calif.

