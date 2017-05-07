Emily Saliers and Amy Ray of the folk-rock duo Indigo Girls co-founded Honor the Earth with White Earth-based native author and activist Winona LaDuke in 1993.

Raitt and Indigo Girls have a history of joining forces to further Honor the Earth's mission to create awareness and support for Native environmental issues and to develop needed financial and political resources for the survival of sustainable Native communities. Honor the Earth develops these resources by using music, the arts, the media and Indigenous wisdom to ask people to recognize our joint dependency on the Earth and be a voice for those not heard.

Honor the Earth has actively opposed new fossil fuel infrastructure in the northern Great Plains region, including pipelines, oil extraction and mining projects, and advocates for transition to sustainable, renewable energy production and a culturally-based economy. The organizing work around the pipeline protests at Standing Rock is ongoing as there are over 700 water protectors still facing charges in the North Dakota court system. Honor's work in North Dakota continues with a spotlight on anti-racism education and civil rights advocacy with a keen interest in renewable energy and local food systems.

Special guest Annie Humphrey will open the Labor Day weekend show. The singer/songwriter and visual artist does community outreach to bring awareness about the six pipelines that run through the Leech Lake Reservation in Northern Minnesota where she resides.

Purchase tickets at JadePresents.com, at the Tickets300 box office (300 Broadway, Fargo; open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or by calling (866) 300-8300. Cost is $36.50 general admission lawn, $56.50 general admission benches, $86.50 reserved seating; additional fees may apply.

Honor the Earth has hosted over one hundred benefit concerts, including many with the Indigo Girls, Ulali, Medicine for the People, Bonnie Raitt, John Trudell, Indigenous, Keith Secola and Jackson Browne, and works to support the restoration of Native culture and ecosystems in partnership with communities throughout North America.