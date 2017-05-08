"There's something for just about everyone," says the museum's executive director, Becky Mitchell.

From an author presentation to family activities and even a preview of an exciting event being planned for this summer, the museum's schedule is jam-packed.

Brown Bag Lunch: Lynn Hummel

First up on the schedule is the museum's monthly Brown Bag Lunch presentation, set for Wednesday, May 10 from noon to 1 p.m.

Longtime Detroit Lakes Tribune columnist, local historian and published author Lynn Hummel, who also practiced law in the community for many years, will be speaking about how he became a writer, as well as discussing and reading excerpts from his latest book, "The Last Word," a collection of some of his favorite Tribune columns from the past 40 years.

"It's an informal lunchtime presentation," says Mitchell. "You can bring your own lunch, or if you call by 10:30 Wednesday morning, you can reserve a lunch from La Barista for $8."

Calling all history buffs!

On Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m., the museum will be hosting a special informational meeting about an exciting new project planned for this summer.

The Becker County Historical Society will be hosting its inaugural Cemetery Walk on the Summer Solstice, Tuesday June 20 at 7 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery, located just north of Detroit Lakes on Highway 59.

The Cemetery Walk will include stops at the gravesites of about a dozen well-known historical figures from Becker County, including E.G. Holmes, J.K. West and Mary Lewis, just to name a few.

At each stop, these historical characters will briefly "come to life" with the help of some volunteer actors and actresses from the lakes area — and those who would like to be involved in the project, whether from a planning standpoint, or as an amateur thespian, please contact the museum at 218-847-2938.

"It's a good opportunity for anyone who is interested in helping to bring our county's history to life," says the museum's program director, Emily Buermann.

A Night at the Museum

On Friday, May 12, the Becker County Historical Society will be hosting its inaugural "Night at the Museum, a special event for moms and sons, from 6 to 9 p.m.

"It's geared toward boys ages 3-12 and that 'special lady' in their lives, be it their mom, grandma, aunt, sister or an adult friend," says Mitchell, adding that the boys should be accompanied by women who are at least age 18 or older.

"We'll have age appropriate activities, ghost stories, life-size board games, campfire munchies and more," says Mitchell, adding that the evening will include discussion of some historical facts and figures that are unique to Becker County, such as "Who was Old Three Legs" and "What is a meteorite and why is ours important?"

"We have the largest meteorite ever found in the state of Minnesota," Mitchell noted.

Because space is limited, only 130 tickets are being sold for this event, so please call or stop by the museum to reserve your spot as soon as possible.

"We want to make sure there's enough space for everyone, and that it's a great experience for all," Mitchell added, "so once these tickets are sold, that's it."

Family Day: Dragon Eggs

Last but not least, on Saturday, May 13, the museum will be hosting a special Family Day activity from 10 a.m. to noon.

"We'll be making 'dragon eggs'," said Mitchell, adding that there will also be lots of information about which animals in Becker County lay eggs, and what they look like.

"It's more than just birds that are laying eggs in this area," says Buermann, adding that some species of reptiles and fish do so as well.

The museum will not be charging general admission during the event, but there will be a participation fee of $5 for members or $7 for nonmembers, which includes the cost of supplies for making an egg to take home with them.

"Supplies will be limited, so we're encouraging people to sign up in advance," Mitchell said, adding that these large, bejeweled eggs "make great Mother's Day gifts." To reserve your spot for either the Night at the Museum or Family Day activities, please stop by the museum at 714 Summit Ave. or call 218-847-2938.