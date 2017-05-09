Things have changed a bit over the years; now children wear helmets, pads on knees and elbows, and they have bike rodeos to teach them how to ride bike safely.

Library materials, such as those highlighted below, can also help make everyone's bike riding season a fun and safe one.

"My Bike," by Byron Barton.

Award-winning, bestselling picture book creator Byron Barton's My Bike is a lively celebration of transportation (bicycles and unicycles and other things that go) and animals (elephants, monkeys, and lions) with a surprise ending.

The Horn Book said, "This latest installment in Barton's transportation series may be the best one yet. Which is saying a lot." A preschool classic in a sturdy board book format by the author of My Car, My Bus, My House, and other beloved books for preschoolers.

"The Ultimate Bicycle Owner's Manual: The Universal Guide to Bikes, Riding, and Everything for Beginner and Seasoned Cyclists," by Eben Weiss.

Everything you need to know to purchase, maintain, and ride a bike for recreation, commuting, competition, travel, and beyond! From the bike world's most beloved and trusted advocate.

Eben Weiss, aka Bike Snob NYC, is the voice of cyclists everywhere. Through his popular blog he has been informing, entertaining, and critiquing the bike-riding community since 2007.

With his latest book, "The Ultimate Bicycle Owner's Manual," Weiss makes his vast experience and practical advice available to bike "newbies" and veterans alike. Chapters cover Obtaining a Bike, Understanding Your Bike, Maintaining Your Bike, Operating Your Bike, Off-Road Riding, Coexisting with Drivers, Competitive Cycling, Bike Travel, Cycling with Kids, and What the Future Holds for Bikes in our Communities.

Weiss's humorous, down-to-earth style takes all the mystery and intimidation out of cycling and will inspire even the most hesitant couch potato to get out and ride!

Library Happenings

Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join us for Storytime on Thursday, May 11 and Saturday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m. A different theme is explored each week. Daycares and other large groups are asked to call ahead.

Baby Bounce is scheduled for Friday, May 12 at 10:30 am in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library. Songs, stories, and action poems presented for infants 0-18 months and their caregivers. There will be playtime and mingling afterwards.

Library Hours

The Detroit Lakes Public Library is open every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., holidays excepted. It is closed on Sundays.

For more information on Detroit Lakes Library services and programs, please call 218-847-2168 or visit your Library at 1000 Washington Ave. Information is also available online at www.larl.org. Detroit Lakes Library is a branch of Lake Agassiz Regional Library.