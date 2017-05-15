Happy Mother's Day from the Detroit Lakes Public Library

"I Love Mom with the Very Hungry Caterpillar" (the World of Eric Carle), by Eric Carle.

Show Mom just how much she means with this colorful book from the World of Eric Carle. Join The Very Hungry Caterpillar as he honors Mother's Day and celebrates incredible parents everywhere. With joyful illustrations and colorful creatures, this charming keepsake is a great way to show parents, grandparents, soon-to-be mothers, aunts, friends, or whomever you call "Mom" just how much you care.

"A Catered Mother's Day" (A Mystery with Recipes) by Isis Crawford.

Mother's Day in sleepy Longely, New York...what could go wrong? When an overworked mother's prank turns deadly, catering sisters Bernie and Libby Simmons must cook up a plan to clear her name...

Bernie's college roommate Ellen Hadley is burning the candle at both ends. And after her children forget her birthday and her husband forgets their anniversary, her Mother's Day expectations are understandably modest. When Bernie jokingly suggests Ellen fake her own kidnapping to set her family straight, she never imagined the stunt would find Ellen in a hotel room next to a dead body. Bernie can't help but feel guilty for helping her friend concoct a recipe for disaster, so she and her sister Libby enlist the help of Ellen's kids, and together, they must race to find the true culprit--before Mother's Day is postponed indefinitely.

Library Happenings

The library's Book Discussion Group will meet on Tuesday, May 16 at 3 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Public Library. This month's selection is "The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up" by Marie Kondo. All are welcome to attend.

Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join us for Storytime on Thursday, May 18 and Saturday, May 20 at 10:30 a.m. A different theme is explored each week. Daycares and other large groups are asked to call ahead.

Library Hours

The Detroit Lakes Public Library is open every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., holidays excepted. It is closed on Sundays.

For more information on Detroit Lakes Library services and programs, please call 218-847-2168 or visit your Library at 1000 Washington Ave. Information is also available online at www.larl.org. Detroit Lakes Library is a branch of Lake Agassiz Regional Library.