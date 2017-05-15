Nemeth Art Center celebrates 40th anniversary this season

Initiated and written by Matthew Schum, a Los Angeles-based writer, "The MYSYSYPYN" is "a platform for exchange and exhibitions on the history, art, culture and land along the Mississippi River."

Minnesota exported billions in grain down the Mississippi River to feed an insecure nation expanding westward during the 19th century.

From May 4 through July 15, "The MYSYSYPYN" will be staged at the Nemeth to explore America's internal colonialism through art and visual history.

The exhibition makes use of Nemeth Art Center's holdings, which include 40 paintings of old European masters, plus African arts and craft works.

"The MYSYSYPYN" also highlights leading artists working with unconventional media who offer contemporary readings of imperialism, including artists Aaron Spangler, Damien Davis, George Shrias, Joan Bemel Iron Moccasin, Jon Gomez, Kelly Sena and Raymond Garceau.

An opening reception will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

On Saturday, May 13, the Nemeth hosts a talk by author Heid Erdrich.

The center will be the site for Amy Thielen's "Give a Girl a Knife" hometown launch of her newest book, "Give a Girl a Knife." She'll be signing books on May 27.

In June, the Nemeth will partner on a youth art exhibit with the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.

The Nemeth will host the Minnesota Museum of American Arts lecture series, titled "We the People," on July 22.

Admission is free to the art galleries, which are open Thursday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through September.

The art center is located in the upstairs of the historic Hubbard County Courthouse, located at 301 Court Ave., Park Rapids.

For more information upcoming exhibits and membership privileges, visit www.nemethartcenter.org or call 218-616-2064. The Nemeth Art Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.