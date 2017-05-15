Robert Randolph headlines 22nd annual Fargo Blues Fest

The two-day event kicks off at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 28 with the Jennifer Lyn Band followed by The Good, The Bad & The Blues at 3 p.m. Tweed Funk plays at 4:15 p.m., with Ray Fuller & The Bluesrockers at 5:30 p.m. Lurrie Bell & His Chicago Blues Band plays at 7 p.m. with Walter Trout returning as the first night final act.

The second day starts at noon with The Bizness, followed by the Tracy K Band at 1:30 and Norman Jackson Band at 3. Liz Mandeville plays at 4:30, Albert Cummings at 6 and Robert Randolph & The Family Band winding things up starting at 8.

Two-day tickets are on sale for $40 through June 1, then go up to $45 through July 29. Single-day tickets are $30 from June 2 through July 29. At the gate tickets will be $35 for a single day or $35 for a two-day pass. A two-day backstage pass is $90.

Tickets are currently available at Happy Harry's Bottle Shop and Mother's Music and will be at Hornbacher's starting June 2.

The Fargo Blues Festival will be held at Newman Field, 1515 15th Ave N, Fargo (home of the F-M Redhawks). For more information go to fargobluesfest.com or call 866-552-5837.