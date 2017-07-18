It marks a rare lakes-area solo gig for Curfman in recent years, as she has been touring the world with Kid Rock and his band, the Twisted Brown Truckers, for almost a decade now.

"I don't play in the Fergus Falls-DL-Fargo region more than once every year or two now," says Curfman. "I wish I could play there more, but these days when I'm in that area it's usually for holidays and birthdays, because that's where all my family is." Curfman, who has spent many summers at her family's home on Tamarack Lake, east of Detroit Lakes, counts the two times that she has played with Kid Rock on the WE Fest stage among her most unforgettable moments.

"It was so nostalgic for me," she says. "When I was little I really wanted to go to WE Fest and my parents always said no... to go to WE Fest for the first time as part of a headlining band — in a year where we broke all attendance records — I thought, 'this just could not be any cooler.' That was definitely a proud moment for me."

Of course, performing at the Fargodome as part of a co-headlining show with Kid Rock and Bob Seeger was also quite memorable.

"I remember when we walked on stage to rehearse, I thought, 'this place seemed so much bigger 20 years ago,'" Curfman recalled. "It's still pretty big, but... we play a lot of baseball stadiums, and those things are huge."

Though the stage of the Shooting Star will no doubt seem even smaller by comparison, it will also be a nostalgic moment for Curfman, whose family made many a visit to the casino when she was growing up.

"I started playing at the Shooting Star when I was 12, in the Mustang Lounge," she said.

This Thursday, however, Curfman will be performing on the main stage, along with her bandmates.

"My solo show has a five piece band," she said. "I'm the lead singer and lead guitarist, and we play more of what I would say is roots rock. I'm kind of a roots music baby; I'm not too much into current stuff. I do some southern rock, a little bit of blues, a little bit of Americana. Anything that's really conducive to me just having fun, singing and playing leads (on guitar)."

Much of the music she plays is her own, Curfman added. "About 60 percent of our show is original music of mine, though we do some covers too."

Curfman has been writing and performing her own songs since she was just 7 years old — and made her first big splash on the national music scene just seven years later, with the 1999 release of her debut album, "Loud Guitars, Big Suspicions," on Arista Records.

Since that time, Curfman has toured both nationally and internationally, opening for such well-known performers as Mellencamp, Buddy Guy, The Indigo Girls, ZZ Top, Carlos Santana, Jeff Beck, and Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, just to name a few.

She's also recorded songs with Bob Seger, Buddy Guy, John Fogerty, Keb Mo, John Mayall and Joe Bonamassa. So when Kid Rock approached her nine years ago to join his touring band, the Twisted Brown Truckers, it was a harder decision than it would have been for many artists.

"When he first asked me, I was just going to fill in for the summer," she said. "Things were going really well for me in my solo career; I had no intention of staying."

Yet somehow, Kid persuaded her to do just that. "One day Kid came to me and gave me this gold eagle necklace that said 'American Badass.' That was his sign that he knew I was loyal to him and he was loyal to me and we would be there for each other... once he gave me that necklace, it was like, 'Oh crap, I guess I'm staying.'"

But Curfman has no regrets.

"We jive really well and I love working with him," she said. "I love being a part of something that's so much bigger than myself... he's a part of music history."

If you go

What: Shannon Curfman in Concert

When: Thursday, July 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Shooting Star Casino Event Center, 777 Casino Road, Mahnomen

Tickets: All seats general admission, $15 each. They can be purchased by phone at 1-800- 313-SHOW (7469), online at www.StarCasino.com/tickets, or via the "Buy Tickets" tab on Shooting Star's Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/ShootingStarCasino.

