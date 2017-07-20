And this year, for the first time, the finalists in the 2017 WE Fest Karaoke Roundup are converging on Detroit Lakes — home of WE Fest itself — to see if they can make those dreams come true.

The Grand Finale of this year's Karaoke Roundup will take place this Saturday, July 22, on the main stage of Detroit Lakes' own Historic Holmes Theatre.

"This is our 16th year," says WE Fest Karaoke Roundup Coordinator Brad Rivers. "We thought it was time to take it back local — WE Fest is in Detroit Lakes, why not have the finale here as well?"

The contest format itself has been simplified, he added.

"In the past there were a lot of layers to it (the competition)," says Rivers. "There were state finals, regional finals, and then the grand finale... people had to travel all over the place and were never guaranteed to win anything for all their hard work."

In addition, contestants would have to pay a fee just to enter — which Rivers said has been eliminated along with the need to travel to different venues for each stage of the competition.

"We have 20 bars that participated, from Mankato (Minn.) to Superior (Wis.) to Mandan (N.D.) and a lot of places in between," he added. "So we allowed each (venue) to hold its own in-house finals."

This year, each participating venue launched a local competition, lasting anywhere from 3-8 weeks, which would lead up to a final contest where the top two would advance to the Grand Finale in Detroit Lakes.

"So we could have up to 40 competitors on Saturday," Rivers said, adding, "It's all going to be held in one day."

In order to accommodate so many singers, the single-day competition is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and continue until approximately 6 p.m.

Because some participants will be traveling from several hours away, the morning rounds will focus on finalists from venues located nearby — Pit 611, The Roadhouse, Shorewood Pub, etc. — while the afternoon rounds will branch out to include finalists who live more than a half-day's drive away.

"We wanted to give contestants who weren't able to come in the night before a chance to make the drive here," Rivers explained.

"In between each round, we will also have local musicians performing live," he added, noting that Zach Thomas will perform at 11:30 a.m., Mike Hokanson at 1:30 p.m. and Alexis Michele at 2:30 p.m.

He added that he is particularly excited to introduce Alexis Michele to a wider audience.

"She's just 14," said Rivers, going on to relate an anecdote about what happened the first time he heard her sing.

"I stopped in at this bar in West Fargo, and as I was walking in, I heard the most incredible voice," he said. "I walked around the corner into the bar and saw that it was this little girl (singing). I was just captivated. I spent an hour and a half just watching her. I was particularly struck by her poise, her maturity and her professionalism."

Both Zach Thomas and Mike Hokanson are pretty well-known locally, he added, but this venue will allow them to reach a wider audience as well.

At the end of the day, the judges will choose the top three performers of the day, with each of them getting the opportunity to perform live on the WE Fest stage in August. The third-place winner will perform just prior to the Thursday night headliner, Lady Antebellum, on Aug. 3; the second-place winner will perform prior to the Zac Brown Band on Friday, Aug. 4; and the first-place winner will perform right before Luke Bryan on Saturday, Aug. 5.

"They will each win a pair of VIP box seats and VIP camping for this year's WE Fest," Rivers added. "The first-place winner will also get $1,500 in cash, the second place winner will get $1,000 and the third place winner, $500."

But there is also one more perk afforded to each winner that may end up being the biggest prize of all, he said.

"All three of them will get a recording contract," said Rivers, adding that the contract would allow each of them an opportunity to work with a Minneapolis music producer, who would help them to record a single at their studio.

"Whether it's someone else's song, or one they've written themselves, however they choose to do it," Rivers said, that single could then be released to the general public, and possibly lead to even bigger and better things.

"It's a big opportunity," he added.

"We're very excited that WE Fest approached us about hosting this," says Amy Stoller Stearns, executive director of the Historic Holmes Theatre. "It's going to be a fun day — and it's all free. Anyone can come in and listen to the music. We'll have concessions available too."

In fact, Stearns said, the bigger the audience, the better.

"It's a big theater — 800 seats — so come on in and fill it up," she added. "We want people to come and cheer on their favorites. I think they'll have a nice variety of singers performing, from all over the state (and beyond)." For more information, please visit the website at wefest.com/roundup, or call the Historic Holmes Theatre Box Office at 218-844-7469.