Handmade clothes and jewelry, paintings and pottery, custom-painted wood signs, woodcrafts and furniture, hand-woven cloth rugs, books and more will be on display — all created by some of the most talented artists, crafters and authors to be found, both locally and regionally. "We always have a nice variety," Johnston added, noting that the vendors will be displaying their wares "all over the park," though not on the adjacent city beach.

"It's all in the shade, north of the Pavilion," she said.

And then there's the food. "We have some new food vendors this year as well," said Johnston.

In addition to perennial favorites like Oof Da Tacos, Jonny's LLC (a local gourmet food truck) and the DL Ice Cream Truck, there will be some new selections including barbecued ribs, brisket and other meats, courtesy of "Smoke Your Butt Barbecue," snow cones, mini-donuts and other "good fair foods."

There's even live music, courtesy of Atahualpa. As the name implies, the tunes have a decidedly Latin American beat, which is perfect for its setting, according to Johnston. "It just kind of floats up into the trees," she added. There is no admission fee; Arts & Crafts in the Park is free and open to the public. For more information, or to reserve a last-minute booth at the fair, please contact the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce at 218-847-9202, or visit the website at www.visitdetroitlakes.com (there is a link for Arts & Crafts in the Park under "Events" on the Chamber's welcome page).

Pelican Rapids Art in the Park

As has been the case for the past several years, the Pelican Rapids Chamber will be holding its annual art fair one day earlier than the Detroit Lakes event, on Saturday, July 22.

Pelican Rapids' Art in the Park takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Sherin Memorial Park, located at 220 3rd St. NE, and E.L. Peterson Park, located at 31 N. Broadway in Pelican Rapids. The two parks are connected by a walkway that crosses the Pelican River on a large suspension bridge, a perfect location to see the river up close and take beautiful pictures of that part of the city. Since 1988, the event has brought over 200 arts and crafts vendors, selling all types of handmade items, plus food booths and more. For more information on this event please contact the Pelican Rapids Chamber at 218-863-1221, or visit the website, www.pelicanrapidschamber.com/artinthepark.html.