Celtic music group Gaelic Storm is set to play the Sanctuary Events Center on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The group rose to fame in 1997, as the Irish band in the blockbuster "Titanic," playing the song "Irish Party in Third Class."

After nearly two decades and more than 3,000 live shows, Gaelic Storm is looking sharper than ever with their latest release, "Matching Sweaters." From bluegrass fans and country cowboys to Deadheads, rock & rollers and Celtic fanatics, the band has built one of the most diverse fan bases in modern music.

Tickets for this 8 p.m. show are on sale now for $25 general admission or $140 reserved balcony seating, plus fees, and may be purchased at the Tickets 300 box office, online at jadepresents.com and by phone at 866-300-8300.

Classic rock acts Yes and Todd Rundgren will share the stage at Moorhead's Bluestem Center for the Arts on Sept. 11.

Yes emerged from Britain in the late 1960s and soon became leaders in the progressive rock movement thanks to songs like "Roundabout," "I've Seen All Good People" and "Long Distance Runaround." The band saw a resurgence in the '80s with radio hits like "Owner of a Lonely Heart," "Leave it" and "Changes." Long-time members, guitarist Steve Howe, drummer Alan White and keyboardist Geoff Downes, are joined by relatively recent additions, bassist Billy Sherwood and singer Jon Davison.

American singer/songwriter Todd Rundgren has made a name for himself balancing his sensitive side — "Hello, It's Me," "I Saw the Light" — with his humorous side — "Bang the Drum All Day."

Tickets range from $35 to $85 and go on sale at 11 a.m. this Friday. Tickets are available at at the Tickets300 box office, jadepresents.com or 866-300-8300.

The Fargo Civic Center will be rocking when Stone Sour plays there on Sept. 28.

The Grammy-nominated heavy metal act, featuring Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor, is touring behind its sixth album, "Hydrograd."

The comical glam spoof band, Steel Panther, and Cherry Bombs open the show.

Tickets are on sale now for $35 in advance and $38 the day of the show, plus fees, and can be purchased at the Fargo Civic Center box office, jadepresents.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Fargo-based promoter Jade Presents also announced two other events on Monday.

Secondhand Serenade, Ronnie Winter-Defoe and He is We play an ID-only show at Sanctuary Events Center on Oct. 22. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 the day of the show.

Tickets are on sale now at the Tickets300 box office, jadepresents.com, or by phone, 866-300-8300.

The 2017 Roughrider Ink & Iron Expo, showcasing regional tattoos and motorcycles, will be held Oct. 20-22 at Scheels Arena.

Single-day passes are $10 and go on sale at 10 a.m., Aug. 14, at participating tattoo shops, motorcycle shops and sponsor locations, or get them at the door the days of the event.

For more information go to roughriderexpo.com.