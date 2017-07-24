The 63rd annual event is set for this coming Friday through Sunday, July 28-30. Though the fun doesn't officially get underway until Friday's opening ceremonies, which take place at 4 p.m. in Little Turkey Park, there are several "pre-events," such as the crowning of Frazee Care Center's king and queen on Monday, July 24 at 2:30 p.m., and the kickoff party on Thursday, July 27 at the VFW (8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.).

Early Friday activities include pontoon rides on Town Lake, hosted by the Detroit Lakes Area Chapter of Let's Go Fishing, which will be held from noon to 3 p.m.; Turkey Bingo at the Frazee Event Center from 12 to 4 p.m.; and a Sand Castle Contest on the shores of Town Lake at 2 p.m.

"Our theme this year is 'Reeling in Turkey Days,' because we've never really highlighted our beautiful Town Lake or the activities going on there," said Dawn Flemmer, co-chair of this year's Turkey Days celebration.

Besides Friday's sand castle contest and pontoon rides, there will also be a Kids' Fishing Contest from 8-9 a.m. on Saturday on Town Lake, she added; participants are asked to bring their own fishing poles, though bait will be provided. This event is geared toward kids ages 1-15.

Friday evening activities will include a mix of old and new events, such as the Old-Time Dance featuring music from Maria & the Boys, set from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Event Center; a Pizza Eating Contest starting at 6:30 p.m. outside All-in-All; .a street dance at the Frazee VFW (inside and outside) from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., featuring live music from 2 Manchu; and a Family Outdoor Movie Night at 9:30 p.m. outside Harvest Fellowship Church (concessions available).

"There will also be inflatables and other kids' games at the church," said Flemmer, adding that the church's AWANA Club is hosting a tie-dye craft event from 6-8 p.m. inside the church as well.

"We'll also have water fights for both kids and adults," said Flemmer; the kids' heats start at 5 p.m., with the adults taking center stage at 6:30 p.m. "One other event that's new this year, is the Frazee Flames alumni will be taking on the team's current members in a baseball game," said Flemmer; that event gets underway at the high school ball field at 6 p.m.

Turkey Days kicks into high gear on Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30, which are the festival's "big days," Flemmer said. "We've got events for all ages."

Saturday's slate is quite full, starting with a 7:30 a.m. breakfast at the Event Center, hosted by candidates for the Miss Frazee and Outstanding Teen competition that takes place that evening at 7 p.m. inside the Frazee-Vergas High School gymnasium.

There will also be a "Junior King and Queen Contest" for candidates up to 6 years of age, which is set to take place in the high school gymnasium at 10 a.m. (registration starts at 9:30).

Two kids' events are also being sponsored by the Frazee Sportsmen's Club on Saturday, a Homemade Bird House Contest at 9 a.m. and a Wood Duck House Building Contest at 1:30 p.m. Both events are free, and will be held on Main Street.

Kids who have just barely learned to crawl will also be able to get in on the fun with the annual Turkey Crawl, set to take place at 10:30 a.m. in the high school gym (registration starts at 10 a.m.). The Community Club is hosting a Selfie Booth on Main Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday as well, with prizes awarded to the best photos submitted.

Two events named in honor of Frazee residents who are gone, but not forgotten, will also take place on Saturday: The Dolores Smith Memorial Turkey Trot — a 5K run/walk — gets underway at 8 a.m., with registration starting at 6:30 in Riverside Park, while the Tyler Shipman Memorial Car Show gets underway at 10 a.m. on Main Avenue, continuing until 3 p.m.

"That's a real big one," said Flemmer, noting that the event is open to all makes and models of both cars and motorcycles. "We get vehicles from all over — and they're really beautiful."

There will also be Inflatable Games from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Turkey Bowling at 11:30 a.m., a Soap Box Derby at 1 p.m. (registration starts at noon), a Pedal Tractor Pull at 1:30 p.m., a Cake Walk at 2 p..m and a Power Wheels Derby at 3:30 p.m., all on Main Street. And there will be Turkey Bingo at the Frazee Event Center from 1 to 4 p.m. as well.

Fun for the adults begins at 11 a.m. with registration for the Bean Bag Toss at the Frazee Liquor Store (must be age 21 and up to enter). The Road Rally sets off from the Frazee Family Foods parking lot that afternoon as well, with registration starting at 12:30 p.m. By popular demand, the Beard Competition at the Frazee VFW is also back for another year, starting at 3:30 p.m. (registration at 2:30). And the liquor store will also be hosting a street dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., with live music by the Fat Cats ($5 cover charge).

Once the kids have burned off their excess energy with all the morning and afternoon activities, they can join their parents at the FHS Band's annual Spaghetti Supper, set from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Event Center. After the queens have been crowned at the high school that evening, there will be fireworks to cap off the day's festivities at dusk (you can watch them from the football field bleachers, which will be open for viewing).

"We don't do fireworks in town for the 4th of July, we save it all for Turkey Days," said Flemmer.

Though Sunday's schedule is a little less jam-packed, there's still plenty to do, starting with the Gordon Sanders Memorial Breakfast, hosted by the Frazee VFW from 7 to 10 a.m. An outdoor worship service for the whole community is set to take place at 9 a.m. in Riverside Park, featuring a live praise band; people of all religious affiliations are welcome (bring lawn chairs for seating).

Antique and restored tractors will be on display along Endeavor Road, near Riverside Park, from 9 a.m. to noon (registration at 8 a.m.), followed by a motorcycle show on Main Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kids' activities will get underway with the cake walk sponsored by local Boy and Girl Scouts near Little Turkey Park, starting at 10:30 a.m. The Frazee Parent-Teacher Association will be hosting more kids' games on Main Avenue starting at 11 a.m., followed by the Pet & Doll Parade at 1:15 p.m., with registration at 12:45 p.m. outside Frazee Family Foods, and judging at 1 p.m.

The Frazee Community Club will host a free Turkey Luncheon — yes, free, though free will donations will be accepted, said Flemmer— from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. inside the Event Center, followed by the Parade of Wheels at 1:30 p.m. on Main Avenue.

The Parade of Wheels is open to all participants in Saturday's car show as well as Sunday's motorcycle and tractor shows; in fact, it includes wheeled vehicles of any and all descriptions, Flemmer noted.

Both the Pet & Doll Parade and the Parade of Wheels will be following a reverse route from the grand parade, with lineup taking place at Riverside Park (past the Essentia Health clinic).

The Turkey Days Grand Parade gets underway at 2 p.m. on Main Avenue, featuring grand marshals Ken and Avis Hoehne. Lineup begins at 1 p.m. outside Frazee Elementary School.

After the parade, the Frazee United Methodist Church will be hosting an Ice Cream Social at the Event Center, and the ever-popular Demolition Derby gets underway at 3 p.m. on Main Avenue, followed by the Gobbler Karaoke Contest from 6 to 10 p.m. at the VFW, featuring Atomic DJ.

As if all that weren't enough, there are a variety of ongoing events taking place throughout the weekend. There will be a Mystery Gobbler Contest (in memory of local resident Marvin Mickelson) with clues starting at the opening ceremonies and continuing until the prize is found; the Food Court on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on West Main; a Turkey Golf Scramble at the Frazee Golf Course on Friday and Saturday; a Street Fair and Flea Market on Saturday and Sunday, at a new location near the fire hall; a Flower Show and Silent Auction at the Event Center on Saturday and Sunday; a Beer Garden at the Frazee Liquor Store, Friday through Sunday; and new this year, painting classes at the FHS art room on both Friday and Saturday.

"There will be a children's class in the afternoon at 1 p.m. and adult class at 6 p.m. on both days," Flemmer said.

A complete schedule is available online at www.frazeecommunityclub.com; updates will also be posted on the club's Facebook page, along with photos from the weekend.

For more information, please call 218-334-2124 or 1-800-407-2488, or direct emails to frazeecommunityclub@gmail.com.