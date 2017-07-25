Friendship Day is July 30

When we honestly ask ourselves which person in our lives means the most to us, we often find that it is those who, instead of giving advice, solutions, or cures, have chosen rather to share our pain and touch our wounds with a warm and tender hand. — Henri Nouwen

Let your friends at the Detroit Lakes Public Library hook you up with a good book!

"Blue Penguin," by Petr Horacek.

Far away, near the South Pole, a blue penguin is born. It is not something you see every day. "I feel like a penguin," says Blue Penguin. "But you're not like us," the others tell him. Blue Penguin can't jump or dive very well, so the others wander off and leave him behind. In his loneliness, Blue Penguin begins to dream, and he starts to sing. Will he ever convince the other penguins that he is one of them? Beautifully illustrated in icy blue hues, Blue Penguin is an affecting ode to self-expression and connection by a picture book creator whom the Washington Post has called "the thinking tot's Eric Carle."

"Reading with Patrick: A Teacher, a Student, and a Life-Changing Friendship," by Michelle Kuo.

A memoir of race, inequality, and the power of literature told through the life-changing friendship between an idealistic young teacher and her gifted student, jailed for murder in the Mississippi Delta.

Years later, on the eve of her law school graduation, she learns that Patrick has been jailed for murder. Feeling that she had left the Delta prematurely, and determined to fix her mistake, Michelle returns to Helena and resumes Patrick's education--even as he sits in a jail cell awaiting trial. Every day for the next seven months they pore over classic novels, poems, and works of history. Little by little, Patrick grows into a confident, expressive writer and a dedicated reader galvanized by the works of Frederick Douglass, James Baldwin, Marilynne Robinson, W. S. Merwin, and others. In her time reading with Patrick, Michelle is herself transformed, contending with the legacy of racism and the question of what the privileged owe to those with bleaker prospects. Reading with Patrick is an inspirational story of friendship, a coming-of-age story for both a young teacher and a student, an expansive, deeply resonant meditation on education, race, and justice in the rural South, and a love letter to literature and its power to transcend social barriers.

Library Happenings

Baby Bounce is scheduled for Friday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m. in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Library. Songs, stories, flannel board, and action poems for infants through preschoolers and their caregivers. Program runs about a half hour followed by playtime and chatting with other caregivers.

Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join us for Storytime on Thursday, July 27 and Saturday, July 29 at 10:30 a.m. A different theme is explored each week. Daycares and other large groups are asked to call ahead.

Summer Reading Program (Build a Better World) Finale is "Touch a Truck," scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, July 27 in the main meeting room of the Detroit Lakes Library. Check out a variety of construction vehicles from the City of Detroit Lakes in the parking lot to see and touch! We'll also have face painting, crafts and a meet and greet with Booker the Owl!

