The WE Fest Karaoke Roundup Grand Finals were held Saturday, July 22 at the Historic Holmes Theater in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

The 1st Place act, Emma Haapoja and J Ferkingstad, will perform prior to Luke Bryan; the 2nd Place act, Mark FitzSimmons, will perform prior to Zac Brown Band; and the 3rd Place act, Alison Olson will perform prior to Lady Antebellum.