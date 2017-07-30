Cormorant art show brings over 600 visitors to village, raises funds for local arts community
The Cormorant Area Fine Art Show was held this past July 8-9 at the Cormorant Community Center.
This year's event brought in more than 600 people, from all across the United States, to view the work of 15 regional artists. Oil, watercolor and acrylic paintings, clay sculptures, Norwegian Rosemaling, jewelry and pine needle basketry were displayed by artists from West Fargo, Moorhead, Pelican Rapids, Detroit Lakes and the Cormorant Lakes area, many of whom gave live art demonstrations as well.
The People's Choice Award winner was Diane Crawford, with her eye-catching, vibrant alcohol inks, while the Artist Choice Award went to Deb Anderson and her beautiful paintings.
The Cormorant Area Art Club, which sponsors the annual art show, is a non-profit, 501 C (3) organization. Proceeds from the art show benefit the Cormorant Community Center, fund a grant for art education in local schools and provide workshops for club members and new artists.