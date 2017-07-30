The People's Choice Award winner was Diane Crawford, with her eye-catching, vibrant alcohol inks, while the Artist Choice Award went to Deb Anderson and her beautiful paintings.

The Cormorant Area Art Club, which sponsors the annual art show, is a non-profit, 501 C (3) organization. Proceeds from the art show benefit the Cormorant Community Center, fund a grant for art education in local schools and provide workshops for club members and new artists.